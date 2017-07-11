× Homicide suspect faces drug charges after narcotics found in clothing when he showed up at hospital

MILWAUKEE — A 27-year-old Milwaukee man is accused in connection with a fatal shooting near 12th and Ring on July 6th, and he faces drug charges for allegedly showing up at the hospital with narcotics shortly after the shooting.

Isaiah Guy of Milwaukee faces one count of first degree reckless homicide as party to a crime, one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, one count of possession with intent to deliver controlled substance (cocaine, greater than five to 15 grams), and one count of possession of narcotic drugs.

According to the criminal complaint, on July 6th, police responded to a shooting near 12th and Ring. A victim, identified as 28-year-old Maurice Stegall, was located lying on the floor inside a home in the area, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Despite the efforts of first-responders, the victim passed away as a result of his injuries. An autopsy revealed the cause of death was a single gunshot wound to his buttocks/lower back.

Investigators spoke with an eyewitness, the victim’s girlfriend. She indicated the victim was shot at his grandmother’s home. She said just before the shooting, she was outside with the victim when a vehicle drove up and several men exited. She said several of them had firearms, and she recognized one as “Isaiah.” She was able to identify that man via a photo lineup.

The victim’s girlfriend told investigators Isaiah indicated he was there to see “Kurt,” so she asked her boyfriend to go inside to get him. When the victim told Guy that “Kurt” was not there, the complaint says Guy punched him, knocking him down. When he tried to get up to go back inside, the complaint says Guy “pointed a long gun towards him and shot several times.” The victim then fell onto the steps and crawled towards the house.

Prosecutors say a man with Guy also fired shots from a pistol as he backed away from the house. The eyewitness said she ran from the home during the shooting, and returned when it was over. She found the victim on the living room floor with a gunshot wound to his back.

Numerous 9mm casings were recovered at the scene, according to the complaint.

The complaint indicates a vehicle was located in an alley near the home, and Guy’s girlfriend said that vehicle belonged to her, and “they share use of the car.” A box of 9mm ammunition was located in that vehicle, along with a digital scale.

The complaint notes that Guy, in 2011, was convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm, and he was therefor prohibited from possessing a weapon.

As for the drug charges, the complaint indicates later on July 6th, Guy showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his pelvis. Inside his clothing, which were removed at the hospital, investigators found a bag of suspected cocaine base, a baggie of marijuana, a pill in an unlabeled bottle and $1,135 in cash. The suspected cocaine tested positive for cocaine and weighed 5.73 grams, the complaint says. The pill was identified as Oxycodone.