“My daughter:” Woman says Glitter, her 7-year-old toy poodle snatched by 3 male suspects during walk

MILWAUKEE — It’s every dog owner’s worst nightmare. Milwaukee police say a woman was walking her toy poodle on the city’s north side when a group of men approached her and took the dog! She’s now desperate to find her beloved Glitter.

FOX6 News caught up with Shantel Rogers Tuesday, July 11th as she handed out fliers after the terrifying encounter at Vogel Park.

“I’ve talked to neighbors. I’m going to go to the shop where she gets her hair cut and pass out fliers,” Rogers said.

It happened around 11:45 a.m. Saturday, July 8th. Rogers said she was walking seven-year-old Glitter along W. Lancaster when she was pushed from behind.

“I’m like, ‘oh my God,’ so I turned around and then I seen them snatching her up and she was squealing and screaming and then they threw her in the car,” Rogers said.

Rogers said in a matter of seconds, the three male suspects were gone — taking off in an SUV with Glitter. Police are investigating this strong-armed robbery. An MPD spokesman said this type of crime is unusual, and it’s difficult to say what a motive could be.

“Since I’ve had her, I’ve always walked her in this area and never had any issues,” Rogers said.

In addition to reporting what happened to police, Rogers filed a missing dog report with the Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission (MADAACC) and she’s monitoring Facebook and Craigslist in case Glitter is found or posted for sale.

Rogers on Tuesday had one simple message for whomever has Glitter:

“I just want her returned home. I’m very upset. I mean, that was my daughter,” Rogers said.

Rogers said she was unable to get the SUV’s license plate. She describes her dog as about 12 pounds, with gray and silver fur. She was wearing a corduroy collar with a bow on it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.