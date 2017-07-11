Northwestern Mutual announces $1M in grants for Milwaukee neighborhoods
MILWAUKEE — Northwestern Mutual has announced Tuesday, July 11th its Foundation will give more than $1 million in grants toward fostering safe neighborhoods, healthy and thriving youth, strong families and quality education.
According to a news release the grants will go toward 25 nonprofits through the company’s neighborhood grants program. The grants will support initiatives dedicated to effecting change in the Amani, Metcalfe Park and Muskego Way neighborhoods in Milwaukee.
Since 2013, the news release states Northwestern Mutual has invested in these neighborhoods, supporting nonprofits focused on fostering safe neighborhoods, healthy and thriving youth, strong families and quality education. More than 70,000 residents living in these areas benefit from the programming these organizations offer.
“The strength of our community is shown by the residents spearheading efforts in these neighborhoods, which will create a lasting impact,” said Eric Chistopherson, president, Northwester Mutual Foundation. “With the support of local programs and organizations, they’re influencing positive changes that will continue to drive Milwaukee toward a better tomorrow.”
2017 neighborhood grant recipients:
Organization
- ACTS Community Development Corporation
- Artists Working in Education
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee
- COA Youth & Family Centers
- Data You Can Use
- Dominican Center for Women
- Feeding America
- Frank Zeidler Center for Public Discussion
- Harry and Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center
- Journey House
- Junior Achievement of Wisconsin
- Legal Aid Society of Milwaukee
- Local Initiatives Support Corporation
- Metcalfe Park Neighborhood Association
- Milwaukee Christian Center
- Milwaukee Community Business Collaborative
- Milwaukee Repertory Theater
- Neighborhood News Service
- Pathfinders
- PEARLS for Teen Girls
- Rogers Memorial Hospital Foundation
- Safe & Sound
- Sixteenth Street Community Health Center
- Sojourner Family PEace Center
- Teens Grow Greens
- The Parenting Network
All grant recipients are required to show measurable impact and results of their programs.
