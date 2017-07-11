× Northwestern Mutual announces $1M in grants for Milwaukee neighborhoods

MILWAUKEE — Northwestern Mutual has announced Tuesday, July 11th its Foundation will give more than $1 million in grants toward fostering safe neighborhoods, healthy and thriving youth, strong families and quality education.

According to a news release the grants will go toward 25 nonprofits through the company’s neighborhood grants program. The grants will support initiatives dedicated to effecting change in the Amani, Metcalfe Park and Muskego Way neighborhoods in Milwaukee.

Since 2013, the news release states Northwestern Mutual has invested in these neighborhoods, supporting nonprofits focused on fostering safe neighborhoods, healthy and thriving youth, strong families and quality education. More than 70,000 residents living in these areas benefit from the programming these organizations offer.

“The strength of our community is shown by the residents spearheading efforts in these neighborhoods, which will create a lasting impact,” said Eric Chistopherson, president, Northwester Mutual Foundation. “With the support of local programs and organizations, they’re influencing positive changes that will continue to drive Milwaukee toward a better tomorrow.”

2017 neighborhood grant recipients:

Organization

ACTS Community Development Corporation

Artists Working in Education

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee

COA Youth & Family Centers

Data You Can Use

Dominican Center for Women

Feeding America

Frank Zeidler Center for Public Discussion

Harry and Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center

Journey House

Junior Achievement of Wisconsin

Legal Aid Society of Milwaukee

Local Initiatives Support Corporation

Metcalfe Park Neighborhood Association

Milwaukee Christian Center

Milwaukee Community Business Collaborative

Milwaukee Repertory Theater

Neighborhood News Service

Pathfinders

PEARLS for Teen Girls

Rogers Memorial Hospital Foundation

Safe & Sound

Sixteenth Street Community Health Center

Sojourner Family PEace Center

Teens Grow Greens

The Parenting Network

All grant recipients are required to show measurable impact and results of their programs.

To learn more about the Northwestern Mutual Foundation, CLICK HERE.