× Police: Bomb squad called out to house fire in Greenfield; one arrested for arson

GREENFIELD — One person has been taken into custody following a suspicious fire that led to the bomb squad being dispatched to a home in Greenfield Monday night, July 10th.

The Greenfield Fire Department received a call of a fire at a home near 46th and Bottsford shortly before 7:00 p.m.

The caller reported flames and black smoke coming from the home. When crews arrived on scene, the home was engulfed in flames. The Greenfield Fire Department extinguished the fire.

Officials sa no one was injured and all of the residents were able to get out of the house safely.

Greenfield officers located a resident of the home on scene. The resident was questioned and admitted the fire was intentionally set.

This resident was arrested and is being held on charges of Arson and Recklessly Endangering Safety.

During the investigation there was an initial concern there was an incendiary device inside the residence. The Milwaukee bomb squad responded and determined the device was inert.

The fire remains under investigation by the Greenfield Police Department and the State Fire Marshall.

The name of the resident is not being released until the case is reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office and formal charges have been issued.