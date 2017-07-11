Replica Eiffel Tower goes up in downtown Milwaukee ahead of Bastille Days 2017

MILWAUKEE — The Bastille Days celebration begins Thursday, July 13th and that means the replica Eiffel Tower has returned to downtown Milwaukee!

Assembly of the 43-foot structure got underway Tuesday, July 11th. It takes a 100-foot crane and several lifts to put the whole thing together.

Lighting will be installed on Tuesday night.

PHOTO GALLERY

You can see the Eiffel Tower replica in person near Cathedral Square Park during Bastille Days, which runs Thursday through Sunday, July 16th.

CLICK HERE to learn much more about Bastille Days.