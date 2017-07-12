“All the roads are closed:” Water pours into highways, streets in Walworth Co., making travel difficult

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WALWORTH COUNTY -- More heavy rain overnight and into Wednesday, July 12th led to flooding in parts of SE Wisconsin, including in Walworth County, where there were concerns over a dam and numerous flooded roads.

"It's sketchy. I don't know if I want to try to make it," Regina Petersen said.

Water poured into highways and streets in Walworth County, closing them. Travel became difficult.

"All the roads are closed. Deep water. Doesn't look like any cars are making it here," Petersen said.

One driver who decided to go for it got stuck, and his SUV became submerged. Emergency crews raced to the scene to rescue him. With the help of an inflatable board, the driver was pulled to safety and a waiting ambulance. This situation was just one example of why law enforcement officials were encouraging drivers to "turn around, don't drown."

"I just wanted to show my kids the floods and they wanted us to drive through and I just had to explain to them that you can't drive through that stuff because it will wash the road away," Petersen said.

In Lake Geneva, a viewer shared video of rapid flooding in his backyard. Rushing water created a current near his home.

Flooding video from Lake Geneva (Credit: Dean A.)

FOX6 News found a gravel road leading to a campground washed away, and an asphalt road that had cracked.

Jeff Gravers with Gravers Pavers said the flooding would keep him busy for awhile. His paving company does work in the Walworth County area, and he said his phone was ringing Wednesday.

"It's been pretty steady. Several people worried about getting in and out of their houses," Gravers said.

Earlier Wednesday in Walworth County there were concerns that a dam over Honey Creek would burst, but that did not happen.

"The DNR came in a couple years back and helped us out with a spillway that goes around the dam and we've also done some restructuring of the dam the past couple years to make sure it can handle this kind of weather," Scott Seager, East Troy village president said.

There were problems on Highway 12 -- a major thoroughfare, and that made it difficult for drivers to get around.

The below roadways were closed Wednesday in Walworth County as a result of flooding:

WIS 120 is closed from County D to WIS 11. No official detour posted.

WIS 20 eastbound is closed at Bell School Road. No official detour posted.

US 12 is closed from County ES to County A. No official detour posted.

WIS 36 southbound is closed from WIS 120 to WIS 11. No official detour posted.

I-43 at County G is closed. No official detour posted.

Meanwhile, Town of Delavan police have instituted a Slow No Wake speed restriction on Delavan Lake in Walworth County due to the flooding. This will remain in effect until water levels have dropped to a safe level.