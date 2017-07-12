Extensive flooding reported in southeast Wisconsin, 2-5 inches of rain has fallen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN -- Heavy rain is causing flooding in some Wisconsin communities. This, as Flash Flood Watches and Warnings remain in effect until 10:15 a.m.

The FOX6 Weather Experts say several inches of rain has already fallen and extensive flooding has been reported in many communities. Rain will continue overnight and into Thursday before high pressure can get in here to dry us up for while.

At 6:00 a.m. , Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the area under a flash warned warning -- which includes Kenosha, Racine and Walworth Counties. Between two and five inches of rain has fallen in some areas so far, with an additional one to two inches of rain possible through the mid morning hours.

Flash flooding has already occurred.

According to the National Weather Service, some locations that will experience flooding include -- Kenosha, Mount Pleasant, Pleasant Prairie, Whitewater, Elkhorn, Delavan, Lake Geneva, Sturtevant, Twin Lakes, Union Grove, East Troy, Paddock Lake, Williams Bay, Camp Lake, Rochester, Genoa City, Walworth, Silver Lake, Richmond and Fontana-On-Geneva Lake.