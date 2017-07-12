× Homicide investigation underway after child found dead in Racine home

RACINE — A homicide investigation is underway in Racine after police say a three-year-old child was found dead inside a home near 18th and Howe early Wednesday morning, July 12th.

Officers were called to the area at 6:24 a.m. after it was reported that someone was found dead. Police say a three-year-old victim was located in the upper unit of the home. No names are being released at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at (262) 636-9330, or text 274637 (CRIMES). Text message should begin with RACS.