"It's never been like this before:" City-wide curfew at 10 p.m. in Burlington due to severe flooding

RACINE COUNTY — A state of emergency has been declared in Racine County — and in particular the City of Burlington. That’s in large part because the water is rising. Additionally, the mayor is enforcing a city-wide curfew at 10:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 12th for all residents due to the flooding. They’re asking that everyone be off the road by 10.

When the FOX6 News crew arrived in the city on Wednesday afternoon, July 12th, the water had not reached police tape at one location that was set up to keep people away. In just an hour, the water rose — pressing at least 25 feet further into the parking lot.

In Burlington, the dam holds back Echo Lake from the Fox River. But it was holding nothing back on Wednesday. Businesses are closed. Some have set up sand bags. Others either did not — or the sandbags didn’t work — because they were pumping water.

The whole thing has become something of an attraction with people coming to take pictures of something they had never seen.

“It’s never been like this before. I have grandparents who have lived here 35 years, and they really can’t imagine anything like this,” said Tristen Cassens, who lives in Burlington.

There was no time to stop working at English Settlement Church near Rochester. Jeff Schimek said he found a foot of water in the 150-year-old building on Wednesday morning.

“We don’t know where it’s coming from. Only God knows,” Schimek said.

It was so bad, the church had to cancel its summer Bible school.

“This is the highlight of our year is this little Bible school thing,” Schimek said. “Flood city.”

Racine County is under a state of emergency. At least a dozen roads are closed in Racine County. Those include:

Hwy J – Mt. Tom to Hwy 11

Hwy 11 west of Hwy 75 by Kansasville Fire Department

Hwy B – State Hwy 11 to Kenosha County Line

I-94 SB at Hwy KR off-ramp

W. Frontage Rd. – Hwy 11 to KR

E. Frontage Rd. – Braun Rd. to KR

Hwy 11 at W. Frontage Rd. to 59th Dr.

Hwy 11 – 59th to 67th

Hwy 20 and Hwy 75

All of Vandenboom Rd.

Willow Rd. – 16th St. to Hwy 11

90th – Braun Rd. to KR

Even with all the road closures, drivers did not seem to care about floodwaters on Highway 11 near Kansasville. FOX6 News saw people driving around the barricades that were set up to block traffic. The sheriff is very concerned about that.

“Not only is that unsafe for them to do so, it creates a safety issue for the first responds who go to help them,” said Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling.

Schmaling said he has county jail inmates on standby to fill sandbags if the Fox and White Rivers continue to rise.

Seeking assistance

Meanwhile, Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave announced on Wednesday that IMPACT 2-1-1 is assisting the Racine County Emergency Management to document damage to residential property in Racine County that is affected by flooding. To file your damage report simply dial 211 or toll free at 866-211-3380. The information that is collected will be forwarded to Racine County Emergency Management several times per day. They are using this information to determine the scope of the flooding.

IMPACT 2-1-1 serves as a 24-hour central access point for information and referral to family, health and social services. IMPACT is a non-profit organization with 60 years of helping people get connected with appropriate resources and is the designated providers of 2-1-1 in Racine County.