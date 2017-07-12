Man fatally shot by officials in Johnson Creek was wanted in connection to south side shooting

JOHNSON CREEK — Officials have confirmed to FOX6 News the man killed by police in an officer-involved shooting in Johnson Creek Tuesday, July 11th was being sought by Milwaukee police in connection to a south side shooting that happened just hours earlier.

Sitting with the mother and sister of Anthony Figueroa, Tyler Banach says his nephew is slowly recovering from critical injuries.

“He’s doing better. There’s some positive things we’re hearing about him. We’re moving, he’s moving around, wiggling around in his bed a little bit,” said Banach.

Figueroa was shot in the head early Tuesday morning, near 33rd and Lincoln. 24-hours later, his family is shaken, saying they’re clueless as to why this would happen to a man they describe as a loving person.

“I know that a lot of people say that about people in times like this but I mean it and it’s the truth about him,” Banach said.

Police sources and the victim’s family, identified the gunman as 34-year-old Randy Engstrom. Milwaukee police say the suspect in the south side shooting is the same man who led police on a 25-mile chase Tuesday afternoon, after carjacking someone at a Pewaukee Park ‘n Ride.

Eventually, stop sticks punctured the car’s tires and the man exited in Johnson Creek.

“As the vehicle slowed down, the operator waived the gun out of the window toward officers on several occasions,” said Waukesha County Sheriff Eric Severson.

The Waukesha County sheriff says the man was still armed with a handgun and without clothes when he walked toward the Arby’s restaurant and was shot after ignoring orders to stop.

As for what caused the man to take such a violent turn, relatives haven’t been able to think about it.

“Maybe those thoughts will come to me later but, truly, my main focus is on the task at hand and that’s getting my nephew better,” Banach said.

Court records show Engstrom was convicted in 2015 of discharging a firearm from a vehicle. He served one year in the House of Correction.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the officer-involved shooting.

