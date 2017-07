Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are investigating after a 17-year-old girl was shot near North and Fond du Lac Avenues Wednesday, July 12th.

The shooting happened around 11:00 a.m.

According to police, the victim went to a nearby business where police were called and she was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Milwaukee police continue to seek a motive and search for suspects.