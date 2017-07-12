× Self-described “Muslim Marine” stops in Milwaukee to talk with people about his faith

MILWAUKEE — A former Marine’s current mission is taking him through Wisconsin.

Mansoor Shams calls himself the “Muslim Marine,” having served in the Marine Corps from 2000 through 2004.

Shams has been traveling the country with his sign — encouraging people to ask him anything about his faith. On Wednesday, July 12th, he was near the Milwaukee VA Medical Center before heading downtown.

He said his main message is that people shouldn’t make broad assumptions about any religion.

“Until people realize and differentiate between the person that had a bad or malicious intent and a person who looks like me, until we do that, we’re gonna continue to have these problems,” Shams said.

Shams said he was in Chicago Tuesday, and would only spend Wednesday in Wisconsin. He said the Badger State was his 13th stop. He said his next trip will be in California in August.