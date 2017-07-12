Severe flooding raises concerns about dam in Village of East Troy, forces closure of Hwy 120

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST TROY -- Severe flooding and water was seen flowing over the sides and top of the dam at Highway 120 and Buell Dr. in the Village of East Troy early on Wednesday, July 12th.

Officials indicated in a news release that due to the amount of water flow and the expectation of more storms, the decision was made to close Highway 120 as a precautionary measure.

An engineering firm has been requested to inspect the dam and surrounding areas.

The road will remain closed until this inspection has been completed.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.