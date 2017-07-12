× Traffic Alert: Flooding shuts down highways in Walworth County

WALWORTH COUNTY — A portion of Highway 20 and Highway 12 are closed in Walworth County Wednesday morning, July 12th due to flooding.

Law enforcement reports that all east and westbound lanes on US 12, between County Highway ES and County Highway A, in Walworth County are closed do to flooding.

Alternate Route: Northbound traffic will exit US 12 at CTH ES. Head west on CTH ES to CTH A. East on CTH A back to US 12. Southbound traffic will reverse these directions.

Additionally, officials report that WIS 20 is closed at Bell School Road in East Troy due to flooding.

