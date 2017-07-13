“Dangerous situation:” Cleanup efforts underway in Burlington as flooding remains a concern

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON -- Cleanup efforts are underway in the City of Burlington as flooding remains a concern after storms rolled through the area.

Officials on Thursday morning, July 13th offered an update amid severe flooding. The police chief says the four bridges that cross the Fox River are closed to pedestrians and vehicular traffic.

"Because of the high level the Fox River is at, stay away from any standing water. It is a dangerous, dangerous situation," said Chief Anderson.

If you do need to travel through the City of Burlington, Chief Anderson advises motorists to make use of the Burlington bypass, located south of the city. Additionally, the chief says there are many streets leaving the City of Burlington that are open.

"East and west State Street is open, South Pine Street is open, Browns Lake Drive is open as well," said Chief Anderson.

The police chief says they have had a number of reports of cars being left stranded from high waters -- and people getting dangerously close to actively flowing waters. The most reports they have received are related to property damage.

"If you feel unsafe in your home, please call, if it's an emergency 911. If not, call the Racine County Sheriff's Office," said Chief Anderson.

As of 6:00 p.m. Thursday, approximately 6,000 We Energies customers between Burlington and Waterford were without electricity. This is due in part to a transformer being under water. The police chief says We Energies is working to bring in portable transformers.

"It's encouraging that I'm being told that the water level has crested at a high of 16.5 feet. Last time that we had waters close to being this high, several years ago, about a decade ago, was 13.5 feet. So what we are dealing with in the City of Burlington is unprecedented," said Chief Anderson.

The police chief says Gov. Scott Walker to scheduled to tour some of the effected areas in the City of Burlington Thursday morning, July 13th.

A state of emergency has been declared in Racine County. That's in large part because the water was rising Wednesday after more heavy rain pushed through SE Wisconsin. Additionally, the mayor enforced a city-wide curfew at 10:00 p.m. Wednesday for all residents due to the flooding. Officials asked that everyone be off the road by 10. The curfew was in effect until 6:00 a.m. Thursday.