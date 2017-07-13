Brewers trade Triple A first baseman for Yankees LHP Tyler Webb

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers have made a trade with the New York Yankees.

As noted in the tweet below, the Brewers are getting left-handed pitcher Tyler Webb, age 26, in exchange for first baseman Garrett Cooper. Both players are playing Triple A ball at this time.

LHP Tyler Webb has been acquired from the Yankees in exchange for 1B Garrett Cooper. Webb has been assigned to Triple-A @skysox. — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) July 13, 2017

According to a news release from the Brewers, Webb has been assigned to Triple-A Colorado Springs. During two stints with the Yankees this season (6/22-6/25 and 6/27-time of trade), he went 0-0 with a 4.50 ERA in 7 relief appearances (6ip, 3h, 3r, 3er, 4bb, 5k, 1hr, .158ba). He made his Major League debut on June 24 vs. Texas. He also went 3-1 with a 3.24 ERA and 1 save in 21 relief appearances at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre (33.1ip, 33h, 12r, 12er, 3bb, 47k, 3hr, .250ba).

Webb was selected by the Yankees in the 10th round of the 2013 First-Year Player Draft. After being acquired by Pittsburgh in this past winter’s Rule 5 Draft, he was returned to New York on April 1. During his five Minor League seasons (2013-17), he has produced 312 strikeouts compared to only 67 walks in 248.0 innings.

Cooper, 26, was selected by Milwaukee in the sixth round of the 2013 First-Year Player Draft. He was batting .366 with 17 HR and 82 RBI in 75 games at Colorado Springs this season.