Frank Schiller faces 10 charges in connection with fatal crash on I-94 in Delafield

WAUKESHA — 37-year-old Frank Schiller of Oconomowoc now faces multiple charges in connection with the death of Peter Enns last weekend.

Enns, who was from Canada, was killed and three others were hurt in a crash that happened on I-94 eastbound, just west of Cushing Park Road in Delafield on Saturday night, July 8th.

Schiller faces the following criminal charges:

Homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle while having prior intoxicant-related conviction/revocation

Operating while intoxicated causing injury – 2nd and subsequent offense (4 counts)

Operating while intoxicated – 5th or 6th offense

Felony bail jumping (4 counts)

According to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department, shortly after 9:00 p.m., a passing motorist pulled over to assist the occupants of a minivan that was pulled over on the shoulder of I-94 EB with a flat tire. While the tire was being changed, a vehicle headed eastbound on I-94 struck the minivan and the motorist (Enns) who was assisting the occupants of the minivan.

The criminal complaint against Schiller says witnesses believe Schiller was driving between 75 and 80 mph in the shoulder of the freeway when the collision happened. Court documents indicate Schiller’s vehicle was attempting to pass other vehicles on the right shoulder prior to the crash. Due to the crash involving Schiller’s vehicle and the minivan, two other vehicles had to swerve to avoid the incident, and they crashed. Enns was pronounced dead at the hospital.

I-94 EB was closed for six hours, and I-94 WB was closed for two while this crash was investigated and crews worked the scene.

According to the criminal complaint, Schiller’s mother had called police prior to the Delafield incident “to report her ‘druggie’ son got into a verbal altercation with her and his father.” But he apparently left the scene prior to law enforcement arriving. The mother believed Schiller “was high and would try to evade officers.” When asked why they thought Schiller was high, the father “indicated the defendant was walking kind of funny and looked ‘a little bit tipsy.'”

When questioned by law enforcement at a hospital, the complaint says Schiller “stated that he did not remember the incident” in Delafield. A deputy “could smell the odor of intoxicants” coming from Schiller during that interview. The deputy also noted Schiller’s “speech was mumbled and at times he was somewhat incoherent.” Based on this information, Schiller was placed under arrest at the hospital.

Cash bond for Schiller was set at $1 million on Monday, July 10th. Prosecutors recommended $100,000 cash bail.