Additional county roads closed in Kenosha County
KENOSHA — The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department on Friday, July 14th provided an update regarding road closures.
At this time State Highway 50 remains completely closed at the Fox River in the Town of Wheatland. This closure is expected to last until Tuesday July 18th. Also closed is Highway F at the Fox River. Highway C remains open to traffic over the Fox River in Wilmot.
Additional road closures are:
- Highway C from highway D to USH 45
- Highway MB from highway 50 to highway C
- Highway KR from highway EA to highway H
- Highway JB west of highway 83
- Highway K between highway 50 to 52nd Street
- Highway F from highway B to highway FR
- Highway B from highway F to highway AH
- Highway W from highway C to highway JI
- Highway O from Geneva Road to highway F
- Highway ML at the East Frontage Road.
Road conditions are constantly changing, but overall the floodwaters appear to be trending lower. At this point there has been no report of injuries in Kenosha County.
All motorists are advised to never drive past any Road Closed sign or barricade. Driving through standing water is unsafe and must be avoided.
Information can be reached at:
Kenosha County Emergency Management 262-605-7900
Kenosha County Public Works 262-857-1870
Kenosha Division of Health 262-605-6700
American Red Cross 800-236-8680
Anyone experiencing an emergency should call 911.