× Additional county roads closed in Kenosha County

KENOSHA — The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department on Friday, July 14th provided an update regarding road closures.

At this time State Highway 50 remains completely closed at the Fox River in the Town of Wheatland. This closure is expected to last until Tuesday July 18th. Also closed is Highway F at the Fox River. Highway C remains open to traffic over the Fox River in Wilmot.

Additional road closures are:

Highway C from highway D to USH 45

Highway MB from highway 50 to highway C

Highway KR from highway EA to highway H

Highway JB west of highway 83

Highway K between highway 50 to 52nd Street

Highway F from highway B to highway FR

Highway B from highway F to highway AH

Highway W from highway C to highway JI

Highway O from Geneva Road to highway F

Highway ML at the East Frontage Road.

Road conditions are constantly changing, but overall the floodwaters appear to be trending lower. At this point there has been no report of injuries in Kenosha County.

All motorists are advised to never drive past any Road Closed sign or barricade. Driving through standing water is unsafe and must be avoided.

Information can be reached at:

Kenosha County Emergency Management 262-605-7900

Kenosha County Public Works 262-857-1870

Kenosha Division of Health 262-605-6700

American Red Cross 800-236-8680

Anyone experiencing an emergency should call 911.