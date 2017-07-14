Attention drivers: Upcoming closures in Zoo Interchange could impact your commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the upcoming road construction that could impact your commute.

Friday, July 14

Overnight Full Closure I-94 West at the Zoo Interchange for equipment mobilization- 11PM - 6AM

Monday, July 17 and Tuesday, July 18

Overnight Full Closure I-41 South at Bluemound Road for staining - 10PM - 5AM

Overnight Full Closure I-94 West at the Zoo Interchange for overhang work - 10PM - 5AM

Wednesday, July 19

Overnight Full Closure I-94 West at the Zoo Interchange for overhang work - 11PM - 4:30AM

Overnight Full Closure I-41/894 North at Greenfield Avenue for decking - 11PM - 4:30AM

Thursday, July 20

Overnight Full Closure I-41/894 North at Greenfield Avenue for decking - 11PM - 4:30AM

Overnight Full Closure I-94 West at the Zoo Interchange for girder erection - 11PM - 4:30AM