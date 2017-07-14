× Braun and Arcia go deep, Brewers beat Phillies 9-6

MILWAUKEE — Ryan Braun hit a grand slam off the scoreboard in center field and Orlando Arcia added a three-run shot in the Brewers’ eight-run second inning, helping Milwaukee beat the Philadelphia Phillies 9-6 on Friday night.

Nick Pivetta (2-5) struck out his first four batters before the Brewers got on top of his fastball in the second. Keon Broxton snapped an 0-for-14 skid with a run-scoring single, and Arcia hit his ninth home run. Braun crushed the first pitch for his sixth career grand slam, most in franchise history.

Pivetta gave up nine runs over five innings, more than in any of his previous 11 starts.

Zach Davies (11-4) won his fourth straight start, but it was a struggle. He labored through the first and fifth innings before being pulled with one out and two on in the sixth. He was charged with six runs, five earned.

Corey Knebel pitched the ninth for his 15th save.