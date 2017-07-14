Bridges reopening in City of Burlington following severe flooding

BURLINGTON — Officials have reopened several bridges in the City of Burlington on Friday evening, July 14th. This, after severe flooding has impacted much of the area.

According to the City of Burlington, the City of Burlington Overpass, Adams Street, East State Street/Adams Street Bridge, East Chestnut Street Bridge and Bridge Street are all now open as of 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The Milwaukee Avenue Bridge will be open by 10:00 p.m.

Citizens are advised water is still flowing in the Fox River — use all caution especially in Echo Park and along the Fox River.