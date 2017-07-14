× Child playing with lighter sparks house fire in Germantown; no one injured

GERMANTOWN — The Germantown Fire Department responded to the scene of a house fire on White Pine Ct. early Friday morning, July 14th. The call came in around 1:10 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers observed smoke coming from the utility room of the home. All occupants were able to exit safely.

An officer on scene used dry powder fire extinguisher to “knock” the fire down. Germantown firefighters then made entry into the utility room and extinguished the fire.

Officials say the fire was contained to the utility room — but smoke was throughout the two-story home. Firefighters removed the smoke from the home using ventilation fans.

Investigation reveals that an 11-year-old child playing with a lighter sparked the fire.

Damage is estimated at $1,000 to the home.

There were no injuries as a result of this incident.