Elegant Farmer: Kids of all ages are invited to participate in the Old Fashioned Farm Fair

MUKWONAGO -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at the Elegant Farmer, previewing the Old Fashioned Farm Fair and to learn how to make their famouse apple pie in a paper bag. Kids of all ages are invited to the fair to participate in the Old Fashioned Farm Fair. There will be a pie eating contest along with hayrides and pony rides. Antique tractors will be on display and a guests can hop on the East Troy Electric Railroad.
About The Elegant Farmer (website)
The Elegant Farmer is where you will find all the goodness of homemade, fresh-picked and delicious offerings in our Farm Kitchen Bakery, Deli & Market. Home of the award-winning Apple Pie Baked in a Paper Bag, The Elegant Farmer is noted by Gourmet Magazine, The Wall Street Journal, Food Network and Milwaukee Magazine as having “the best pie in America.” The award-winning Apple Pie Baked in a Paper Bag has been the farmer’s signature item for decades, baking over a quarter of a million pies each year.