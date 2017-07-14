“We have no power:” Flooding impacts wedding plans, fundraisers in Burlington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON -- The Fox River in Burlington is receding but flooding has impacted activities scheduled for this weekend. High water forced people to make new wedding plans -- and cancel fundraisers at the last minute.

Located on the Fox River and overlooking the dam, Veterans Terrace is a popular event space, but not this weekend.

"The big challenge is to clean the basement out," said Bill Smitz, General Manager at Veterans Terrace.

A fundraiser, a job fair, a blood drive and two weddings planned this weekend are canceled.

"They were lucky enough to find another facility to have their function on such a short notice," said Smitz.

Pumps push water out of the basement, thanks to rented generators. The power behind the building is out -- and the terrace for ceremonies and dinners looks more like a lake.

Flood doors bought time to clear out valuables in the basement -- where local veterans stored important items.

"They still had all their uniforms and things they use for parades," said Smitz.

The ballrooms upstairs are not damaged, but the situation makes it impossible to host events.

"The issue right now is we have no power," said Smitz.

Smitz accepts Mother Nature is a force that cannot be controlled.

"It is what it is," said Smitz.

The water is expected to recede from the terrace by Saturday afternoon. They will get the basement cleaned up by then. Veterans Terrace has plans to host weddings next weekend.

Veterans Terrace is part of the Burlington Community Fund -- a non-profit organization. Any revenue is funneled back into the local community.