“Always a little bit afraid:” Milwaukee Air and Water Show features Army’s Golden Knight’s parachute team

MILWAUKEE — The Air and Water Show brings daredevil pilots and expert boaters to Milwaukee’s lakefront, and one of the teams that performs during the two-day event is the U.S. Army’s Golden Knights!

“I wanted to come here because my whole family is from this area. I love Wisconsin. I love the Milwaukee Air Show, so I just wanted to come back and visit,” SFC Mike Koch, U.S. Army Golden Knights said.

Sergeant First Class Koch is a member of the Army’s parachute team.

“We’re on the road about 270 days a year,” Koch said.

A group of 11 make up the team. On Saturday, July 15th, hours before their show, they practiced their routine.

“We could be as low as 2,000 feet, and we could be as high as up to 12,500 feet,” Sgt. Daniel Gerlach, U.S. Army Golden Knights said.

Weeks of drilling and preparation came down one moment, at 12,500 feet above Milwaukee.

“Seeing Wisconsin and Lake Michigan and everything, it’s beautiful,” Koch said.

“I’m always a little bit afraid, but that is good because it doesn’t allow you to become complacent,” Gerlach said.

For most people, the best view of the Air and Water Show was from the beach or in the water, but for the Golden Knights, it was high up in the air.

The Golden Knights perform hundreds of shows throughout the year, making thousands of jumps.

