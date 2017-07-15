Oregon mother arrested after using car to tow kids in plastic wagon

SPRINGFIELD, Oregon — An Oregon mother was arrested on Wednesday, July 12th after she apparently used her vehicle to tow her two children in a red plastic wagon, according to police.

Several motorists called police after seeing the vehicle circling a roundabout “repeatedly,” according to eyewitnesses.

Alana Nicole Donahue, 27, was arrested and charged with two counts of reckless endangering.

The children, ages three and five, were not injured.

According to The Register-Guard, Lt. Scott McKee said the mother “didn’t understand what the problem was because she was only driving five miles-per-hour and she just wanted to show the kids a good time.”

The Department of Human Services took the children and placed them with a family member, according to KVAL.