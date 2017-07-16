Florida driver survives crash when metal object falls on van

ORLANDO, Florida — A Florida man has survived a harrowing drive after a large piece of scrap metal fell from a tractor-trailer and crushed his van.

The Florida Highway Patrol says 36-year-old Jesus Armando Escobar of Orlando suffered only minor injuries on Saturday, July 15th when the metal fell from an interstate overpass and landed on top of his Pontiac van, smashing the roof.

The metal became loose when a truck lost control and struck a guardrail. The truck flipped over and caused the metal object to fly off the overpass.

The truck was driven by 33-year-old Antonio Santiago Wharton of Kissimmee. He also had minor injuries and was ticketed for careless driving.

The exit ramp where the crash occurred was closed for several hours while debris was cleared.