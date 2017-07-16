Home in Montello in Marquette County suffers severe damage after explosion

MONTELLO — The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a house explosion Sunday morning, July 16th in Montello.

According to WMTV, it happened around 8:30 a.m. at the home on White Lake Court near 19th Avenue.

According to a press release from sheriff’s officials, the people inside the home suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening, and they were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Officials said the home appears to be severely damaged. The incident is under investigation.

