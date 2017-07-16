“I’m concerned:” Senate GOP delays vote on health care bill; Sen. Johnson says ‘yes’ vote in jeopardy

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Senate Republicans have been forced to delay a vote on their health care bill as Senator John McCain recovers from surgery. The bill rests on a knife’s edge, and Wisconsin’s Ron Johnson says his “yes” vote is in jeopardy.

Senator McCain had surgery to remove a blood clot above his left eye, and he will not be in Washington, D.C. this week. Without him, Republicans do not have the votes to even begin debate on their health care bill. This, as Senator Ron Johnson has gone from “no,” to “yes,” to “not happy.”

In Green Bay, Senator Ron Johnson took issue with Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for his reported comments about the Republican health care bill.

“I am concerned about Leader McConnell’s comments to, apparently, some of my Republican colleagues that, ‘don’t worry about some of the Medicaid reforms. Those are scheduled so far in the future they’ll never take effect.’ I’ve got to confirm those comments, but I think that really puts this motion to proceed in jeopardy,” Johnson said.

Johnson has criticized McConnell for weeks, but McConnell cannot afford to lose Johnson’s vote. He needs 50 of the 52 Republicans and two — Susan Collins, a moderate and Rand Paul, a conservative have already defected. Collins said Sunday, July 16th that eight to 10 other Republicans have serious concerns. She did not say whether Johnson is among them.

Paul echoed one of Johnson’s concerns — that the bill keeps too much of the Affordable Care Act in place.

“It kind of annoys me that Republicans are going back on their word to repeal Obamacare,” Paul said.

Republicans changed the measure last week, allowing insurers to offer bare-bones policies, keeping some Obamacare taxes on the wealthy and putting $45 billion into the fight against heroin addiction.

The changes got Johnson to say he’d vote “yes” to start debating the bill, but he then raised new concerns in Green Bay.

Governor Scott Walker met privately over the weekend with Vice President Mike Pence, who continues to push the bill.

“President Donald Trump is going to lead this Congress to rescue the American people from the collapsing policies of Obamacare,” Pence said.

Paul said Republicans don’t have the votes to pass their bill right now, meaning this will be another critical week as the GOP struggles to fulfill a campaign promise to repeal and replace Obamacare.