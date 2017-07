× Police: Milwaukee man fatally shot near 13th and Atkinson

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man was shot and killed on the city’s north side late Saturday, July 15th.

Police say the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. near the neighborhood of 13th and Atkinson.

The circumstances surrounding this fatal shooting are under investigation.

Milwaukee police are seeking suspects.

