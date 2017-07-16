× Ship hits Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge in Green Bay, flattens small boat

GREEN BAY — A ship struck a bridge in Green Bay and flattened a small boat.

reports that the incident occurred Sunday afternoon, July 16th. The state Department of Transportation said lanes were blocked on the Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge due to a marine bridge strike.

The notification said the Coast Guard and Green Bay police were the responding agencies. Curt Cornell, general manager of Hagemeister Park restaurant, said patio patrons were taking pictures of the ship, and then people started “screaming and yelling.”

Cornell said the destroyed boat’s owner had been having lunch at the restaurant when the incident happened. A Green Bay police spokesperson wasn’t immediately available to comment to The Associated Press.