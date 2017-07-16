Skate Milwaukee 2017 brings figure skating competition to the Brew City: “It’s definitely challenging”

MILWAUKEE — Skate Milwaukee 2017 wrapped up on Sunday, July 16th. Skaters, coaches and skating enthusiasts came to Milwaukee from around the world for the big competition.

Some call figure skating an art.

“It’s definitely really challenging. It’s a lot more difficult than people would probably assume,” Lindsey Blacher, judge-in-training said.

“Typically a skater is on the ice six out of seven days a week, two to three hours a day, and then one to two hours off ice every day,” Samantha Euhl, figure skater said.

Whatever you call it, just don’t say it’s easy.

“You come to competition, and it’s about 90 percent mental and 10 percent physical. Going into a competition, you should be completely trained, running clean programs,” Euhl said.

During Skate Milwaukee 2017, Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE) played host to some of the best skaters in the world, who showed off their skills during the week-long competition. Unlike other sports where judges surround the arena of play, during Stake Milwaukee, judges sat right on the edge of the ice — getting up close and personal with the skater. That way, they were able to critique and review some of those finer details.

“Some other sports, it’s just maybe running or swimming, but with skating, there’s so much combined. You have to be artistic. You have to be athletic,” Blacher said.

It’s an aggressive and challenging sport, but when done correctly, it’s made to look easy.

Organizers of Skate Milwaukee 2017 said they hope that one day they’ll be able to attract larger competitions in the area. But events like this, they said, are a step in the right direction.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Skate Milwaukee 2017.