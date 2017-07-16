Skaters from around the world visit for Skate Milwaukee competition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- need a break from the sun? How about hitting the ice!

FOX6's Evan Peterson visited Kern Center to talk more about the Skate Milwaukee Competition from July 12-16 hosted by Wisconsin Figure Skating Club.

About Skate Milwaukee (website)

Skate Milwaukee is an annual competition hosted by Wisconsin FSC and sanctioned by U.S. Figure Skating. This non-qualifying competition is open to any Single and/or Pair skater(s). The competition takes place at the Kern Center on the downtown campus of the Milwaukee School of Engineering. Skate Milwaukee is one of the first competitions of the skating year to apply the new rules of the competitive season. Skate Milwaukee is a highly respected U.S. competition, utilizing the expertise of the highest level of officials. For more information on Skate Milwaukee, please contact Diane Blacher.

About Wisconsin Figure Skating Club (website)

The Wisconsin Figure Skating Club is one of the oldest and most respected skating clubs in Wisconsin. The club serves the figure skating community in Southeast Wisconsin and northern Illinois. The club is operated by a volunteer Board of Directors. WFSC supports amateur figure skating at all levels (from Learn-to-Skate through Senior levels) and in all disciplines (Freestyle, Dance, Synchro, Figures). The club is fortunate to have a broad and experienced staff of professional coaches, all of whom maintain professional ratings and are subject to a program of screening in order to assure a high level of instruction and safety. WFSC supports an active testing program that allows competitive skaters to qualify for competitions and other events at appropriate levels. In the spring, WFSC sponsors an ice show. In 2013, this ice show completed its 38th year of annual operation, and included skaters of national and local prominence. WFSC is a member of the Wisconsin Figure Skating Council.