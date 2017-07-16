“Very, very sad:” 1-year-old boy found dead in hot car after playing with friends nearby

DELRAY BEACH, Florida — A Florida family is distraught after a one-year-old boy playing with friends died in a parked vehicle Saturday, July 15th. Police now want to know how this could happen.

“It’s very, very sad. He doesn’t have any time to live this life,” a neighbor said.

Just after 3:00 p.m. Saturday, police say the one-year-old boy, who had been playing with other children on NW 5th Street was found inside a hot car. He may have been inside for hours.

When officers arrived, they immediately began CPR, but upon arrival at the hospital, the boy was pronounced dead.

“Right now, Delray Beach police detectives are investigating to try to determine exactly what happened that led to this child being left in this vehicle,” Dani Moschella, with the Delray Beach Police Department said.

Police said the doors to the vehicle were unlocked.

“Always lock your vehicles if they’re in the driveway. If they’re sitting in the driveway, hide the keys,” Moschella said.

Neighbors are now reflecting on a boy who had his whole life ahead of him.

“Was a very happy child,” a neighbor said.

“No graduation, nothing. It’s just very sad because I have kids too. It’s very, very sad,” a neighbor said.

Experts say a child’s body temperature rises up to five times faster than adults. They can suffer heatstroke in vehicles parked in the shade, with the windows down.