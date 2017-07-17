26-year-old Milwaukee man shot, wounded near 34th and Walnut
MILWAUKEE — A 26-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 34th and Walnut on Monday afternoon, July 17th.
Officials say the shooting happened shortly after 1:30 p.m. The circumstances which led to that shooting remain unclear at this time.
The victim was taken to the hospital by an unknown person and he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The Milwaukee police investigation into the motive and search for suspect(s) is ongoing.
43.053100 -87.956610