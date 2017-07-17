Recognize them? 2 men caught on camera trying to break into video game machine at Kelly’s Bleachers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Two would-be crooks were caught on camera, and officials at Kelly's Bleachers are asking for your help identifying them.

The suspects went to the bar on Sunday night, July 16th around 9:00 p.m. and reportedly tried breaking into a video game machine. The machines are reinforced, so after a few minutes, the suspects had to leave empty-handed.

If they would've succeeded, they would've gotten just $13.

"I'm pretty sure the fine is more than $13, so maybe their math needs to be adjusted a little bit on that. But yeah, hopefully we can give them what they're asking for... which is attention," Anthony Luchini, Kelly's Bleachers co-owner said.

We're told these suspects may have attempted similar heists at other bars and restaurants around town.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact police.

