Water levels receding, roads reopening in Racine and Kenosha Counties 

BURLINGTON -- Water levels are receding and roads are reopening in Racine and Kenosha Counties. But there is still a lot of clean up.

The Fox River in Burlington is a minor flood stage. It should drop below flood stage Tuesday, July 18th.

The Red Cross shelter at Burlington High School remains open -- and in Kenosha County the Red Cross turned Salem Grade School into an emergency shelter.

There will be more clean up kits and home well test kits available Monday July 17th through the Kenosha County Health Department, available at the Kenosha County Center at 19600 75th Street in Bristol or at the Health Department Office at 8600 Sheridan Road in Kenosha.

The Village of Somers and the Town of Wheatland also have well test kits available starting Monday.

Water test kits, which were delivered to the former Silver Lake Village Hall on Saturday, ran out Sunday.

The Kenosha County Division of Health suggests affected residents proceed with disinfecting their wells even before the test kits become available, as water should not be tested until 24 hours after disinfection. A guide to disinfecting wells appears on pages 10 and 11 of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ Flood Toolkit, available HERE.

Kenosha County public health nurses will be available Monday to treat people who believe they may be experiencing health effects as a result of flooding. Tetanus vaccinations will be available to those who experienced puncture wounds in the floods. Nurses will be on duty beginning at 8:00 a.m. at the Kenosha County Center, Highways 45 and 50 in Bristol; the former Silver Lake Village Hall, 113 S. First Street in the Village of Salem Lakes; and the Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road in Kenosha.

From noon on Monday July 10th until noon Sunday July 16th, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department has responded to 1,263 calls for service, including: 134 reports of road hazards, 86 motorists assist calls, 29 medical calls, 171 traffic stops (inclusive of vehicles that have driven past traffic barricades), 50 service calls, 20 citizen assist calls, eight boating law violations, and 105 other additional patrols.

Sheriff Dave Beth has ordered additional deputy, bike patrol and detective staffing, and Sheriff Beth has lengthened the normal patrol shifts. Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department personnel are working overtime to accommodate lengthened shifts for west-end squads, to help ensure a timely response to calls for service in flooded areas. A command post remains active at the former Silver Lake Village Hall.

However, officials noted there continues to be motorists who ignore traffic barricades and signs, and drive into the flooded areas. This behavior is dangerous and illegal.

The following roads remain closed as of Sunday afternoon:

Highway 50 at the Fox River bridge (under approximately two to three feet of water)

Highway EA between highways L and S (sinkhole)

Highway W between highways 50 and 52 nd Street (water across roadway)

Street (water across roadway) Highway W between highways C and JI (water across roadway)

Highway B between highways F and AH (water across roadway)

13th Avenue just north of Highway A in Somers

There have been reports of people burning flood-damaged furniture and debris in an unsafe manner and in violation of some municipal ordinances. People are asked not engage in this burning. The Village of Salem Lakes will provide curbside collection of debris. Somers residents may call the Village/Town Hall at 859-2822 during regular business hours Monday and Tuesday to request a special curbside pickup on Wednesday. Residents of other municipalities should call their local town or village hall for instructions on waste disposal. People are asked to keep flood debris separate from normal household trash so collection costs may be accounted for as the county seeks state and federal disaster aid.

