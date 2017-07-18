“A blessing:” Samaritan’s Purse volunteers among the agencies working to assist flood victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RACINE COUNTY/KENOSHA COUNTY -- Volunteers from all over the country have come to Kenosha and Racine Counties to provide aid and disaster relief amid severe flooding.

A shelter was set up at Burlington High School, and on Tuesday, July 18th, volunteers with the American Red Cross focused on the next phase -- recovery. Representatives from several organizations were on hand to offer services to victims, including Samaritan's Purse.

From ripping out paneling to taking down ceiling tiles, Samaritan's Purse volunteers step in when lives are turned upside down.

"Water was seeping in all areas of the basement and we got four feet of water standing for 48 hours before we were able to get help to start clearing it out," said Connie Hunsbusher, flood victim.

The faith-based organization brings able bodies and hope.

"You find out what they need, and you help them. We get the mud out and anything that can be mold producing. We spray for mold," said MaryAnn Lee with Samaritan's Purse.

"It's just a blessing," said Hunsbusher.

During overwhelming times, it's resources from organizations like Samaritan's Purse that are vital. These resources are being made available at the Red Cross' Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) at Burlington High School. The MARC is essentially a one-stop shop for flood victims -- where clients can go from table to table to get help from agencies that take part in insurance, food, hard labor and more.

"Just to make their lives a little easier," said Gene Williams, Red Cross volunteer.

"It's great. I'm so thankful for so many that have helped us all. We are still cleaning out the basement. Ours is flooding and it just will not let up," said Mary Stroik, flood victim.

While they looked for direction, they were surrounded by faith and kindness.

"The community is pulling together -- everyone else helping everyone, so we all will make it," said Stroik.

If you are in need of help, the Burlington High School MARC will be set up until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 18th. Another will be set up for Kenosha County residents affected by the flood at Riverview Elementary School in Silver Lake on Wednesday.

