Medical examiner: 2 infants who died in Milwaukee Monday found in unsafe sleeping environments

Posted 2:06 pm, July 18, 2017, by , Updated at 02:19PM, July 18, 2017

MILWAUKEE — Officials with the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office say two infants who died on Monday, July 17th were found in unsafe sleeping environments. A cause of death of each of the children is pending further toxicology and investigation.

A one-month-old boy was pronounced dead shortly before 10:00 a.m. near 25th and Hadley.

PHOTO GALLERY

Photo Gallery

A six-month-old girl was pronounced dead around 8:15 p.m. near 95th and Allyn.

95th and Allyn

The investigations are ongoing.

Related stories