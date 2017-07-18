Medical examiner: 2 infants who died in Milwaukee Monday found in unsafe sleeping environments

MILWAUKEE — Officials with the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office say two infants who died on Monday, July 17th were found in unsafe sleeping environments. A cause of death of each of the children is pending further toxicology and investigation.
A one-month-old boy was pronounced dead shortly before 10:00 a.m. near 25th and Hadley.
A six-month-old girl was pronounced dead around 8:15 p.m. near 95th and Allyn.
The investigations are ongoing.
