Medical examiner: 2 infants who died in Milwaukee Monday found in unsafe sleeping environments

MILWAUKEE — Officials with the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office say two infants who died on Monday, July 17th were found in unsafe sleeping environments. A cause of death of each of the children is pending further toxicology and investigation.

A one-month-old boy was pronounced dead shortly before 10:00 a.m. near 25th and Hadley.

MCMEO: confirming a death investigation underway of a 1-month old infant near the 2800 block of N. 25th St. Autopsy tomorrow. — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) July 17, 2017

A six-month-old girl was pronounced dead around 8:15 p.m. near 95th and Allyn.

MCMEO confirms infant death investigation in the 9500 blk of W Allyn. Autopsy tomorrow. — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) July 18, 2017

The investigations are ongoing.