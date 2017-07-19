FBI seeks help regarding person of interest in child sexual exploitation investigation

MILWAUKEE — The FBI is seeking your help with obtaining identifying information regarding an unknown male who is a person of interest in a child sexual exploitation investigation.

The images of the unidentified male, John Doe 38, shown with a child were produced in July 2014 in Louisville, Kentucky.

John Doe 38 is described as a male, white, likely between the ages of 40 and 60 years old, with grayish-brown hair, balding at the crown of his head.

At the time the images were produced, John Doe 38 was wearing a bright lime-green shirt, blue jeans, black sunglasses, and sneakers that were black with a lime green accent. Anyone with information to provide should submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov, or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

The public is reminded no charges have been filed in this case and the pictured individual is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. This individual is being sought as part of the FBI’s Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert Program (ECAP) initiatives, both of which represent strategic partnerships between the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Operation Rescue Me focuses on utilizing clues obtained through in-depth image analysis to identify the child victims depicted in child exploitation material, while ECAP seeks national and international media exposure of unknown adults (referred to as John/Jane Does) who visibly display their faces and/or other distinguishing characteristics in association with child pornography images.