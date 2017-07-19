Jeffrey Pitt now charged in fatal shooting of his 3-year-old son, Jere’Miah

RACINE — 30-year-old Jeffrey Pitt Jr. of Racine is now charged in connection with the death of a three-year-old child — his own son, Jere’Miah.

Pitt faces the following criminal counts:

First degree reckless homicide, repeater

Possession of a firearm by a felon, repeater

First degree recklessly endangering safety, repeater

According to the criminal complaint which was filed on Wednesday, July 19th, police were called to a home on Howe St. in Racine on Wednesday, July 12th for a report of a deceased child. Officers found the three-year-old child “lying on the floor with a single gunshot wound through the chest.” A .40 caliber spent casing was located next to the child.

When investigators interviewed Pitt, he “stated he consumed approximately 5 shots worth of alcohol on July 11th before returning home at approximately 7pm.” He initially denied owning or possessing any firearms and denied any firearms were present in the home. Pitt indicated “he woke at approximately 6am and observed Jeremiah P. farther away than he should have been. Pitt stated when he went to check on Jeremiah, the child’s body was cold and stiff.”

Some five hours later, while at the police department, Pitt “admitted that he had a .40 caliber firearm in the home.” He told officers “he was holding the firearm for another person and no one else knew it was in the house.” Pitt said “he had loaded the .40 handgun with a round in the chamber tucked in his waistband when he went to sleep.”

The complaint said Pitt “stated he did not wake to anything during the night, did not hear any sounds, and did not feel anyone remove a firearm from his waistband.” Pitt said when he woke in the morning, the child “was lying on the floor near the door to a bedroom.”

The complaint indicates Pitt asked 26-year-old Laquan Russell “to dispose of the .40 caliber.” Russell is now charged with obstructing an officer and harboring or aiding a felon.

In the complaint against Russell, Russell initially “denied any knowledge of a gun and stated he had never touched the gun.” But he eventually admitted to police that he “observed the gun on the floor in the living room. Russell stated that he collected the gun and brought it downstairs, where he wrapped it in a shirt. Russell stated in the morning when Pitt advised his son was deceased upstairs and asked where the gun was, Russell handed the gun to Pitt, who counted the ammunition.” Russell eventually admitted he took the gun from Pitt “and disposed of it along the alley behind the house.” When police found the gun, they “observed there were no rounds in the chamber and the magazine was one short of fully loaded.”

