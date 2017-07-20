Brain cancer diagnosis: Sen. John McCain says he’s grateful, will return soon

US Republican Senator John McCain asks questions to Attorney General Jeff Sessions (unseen) during a US Senate Select Committee on Intelligence hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, June 13, 2017. US Attorney General Jeff Sessions vehemently denied Tuesday that he colluded with an alleged Russian bid to tilt the 2016 presidential election in Donald Trump's favor. / AFP PHOTO / SAUL LOEB
WASHINGTON — Arizona Sen. John McCain says he’s grateful for the outpouring of support after his brain cancer diagnosis. He’s promising to be back soon.
In a tweet Thursday, McCain said the following:
McCain’s office said late Wednesday that the 80-year-old senator had been diagnosed with cancer. Doctors in Arizona removed a blood clot above his left eye last Friday. Pathology tests revealed a brain tumor associated with the clot.
McCain has been recuperating at his home in Arizona.
