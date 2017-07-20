“It broke my heart:” Video shows teens mocking, laughing at drowning man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COCOA, Fla. -- A disturbing video posted to social media shows a Florida man drowning in a retention pond while a group of teens stand by recording, and even mocking him and laughing. No one called for help and the man died, according to WESH.

The incident happened on July 9th. WESH reports 31-year-old Jamel Dunn went deeper and deeper into the water and then struggled to get out. On shore, five teens recorded the struggle.

"Laughed at him, told him that they weren't going to help him or rescue him, and taunted and laughed at him the entire time," said Yvonne Martinez, Cocoa Police Department.

"It broke my heart for someone to just sit there, of age, to know if someone needs help -- they're crying out for help in the video -- and you just do nothing," said Dunn's fiancee, Rondanielle Williams.

WESH reports the state attorney's office released a statement condemning the video but say prosecutors could not find any law that had been violated. There is no formal punishment for the teens.