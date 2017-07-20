Kenosha teen charged in stabbing death of classmate due in court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENOSHA -- A Kenosha teen accused of stabbing a classmate to death at Bradford High School is due in court Thursday, July 20th for his preliminary hearing.

Dezjon Taylor was fatally stabbed in the heart Tuesday morning, April 25th, at Bradford High School. Fellow classmate, 15-year-old Timothy Carson, is charged as an adult in the case.

Timothy Carson is being charged with second degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon.

Officials say the two 15-year-old boys, who were once close friends, got into a dispute. The teen accused of the stabbing was in study hall when the victim and two of his friends who were not assigned to be there walked in. The victim apparently punched the suspect and the suspect stabbed the victim once in the heart.

According to the criminal complaint, the dispute between the former friends started "over an incident that happened over spring break" involving a girl. Prosecutors say threatening messages were exchanged on social media.

The complaint says Carson pulled out a gun on Taylor at a local park, but nothing happened until Tuesday morning in study hall. The victim and two other friends locked the teacher out of the classroom -- and confronted Carson.

The complaint says Taylor made it to the hallway with a significant amount of blood on his shirt.

The incident sent the school on a lockdown.

There are reports Taylor swung, hitting Carson in the mouth. Carson’s family argues he was protecting himself.