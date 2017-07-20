× MPD: Man shot multiple times by person in passing vehicle near 48th and Capitol

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating after a 21-year-old man was shot multiple times Thursday evening, July 20th.

According to police, the shooting happened near 48th Street and Capitol Drive around 8:15 p.m.

Police say the 21-year-old man was shot multiple times by a person in a passing automobile.

The victim is being treated at a hospital and is expected to survive.

