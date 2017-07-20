× Mudslides, flooding impact travel in Minnesota, Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS — Heavy rain is flooding roads and causing mudslides in southeastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Winona and Houston counties in Minnesota and parts of Crawford, Vernon, Richland and Juneau counties in Wisconsin. Forecasters say 4 to 7 inches of rain fell overnight.

In Minnesota, officials say mudslides or flooding have made parts of some highways impassable, including Interstate 90 and Highways 16, 26 and 61 in Winona and Houston counties.

In Wisconsin, a mudslide has closed part of Highway 95 near Fountain City. Numerous roads in Vernon and Buffalo counties were also affected by flooding. Roads to the community of Arcadia in Trempealeau County were closed due to flooding.