“They’re in small crates:” International dog rescue unfolding in southeast Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — An international dog rescue is taking place and some area humane societies are front and center. The dogs arrived from South Korea on Thursday morning, July 20th.

Jennifer Smieja of the Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS) is giddy about the new arrivals at the shelter. Five dogs from a South Korean meat farm were picked up from the airport in Chicago shortly after 9:00 a.m.

“They’re in small crates. They don’t get a lot of exercise. They don’t get a lot of time outside of their crate,” Smieja said.

That is probably because they were originally destined to be killed and eaten as part of a spicy soup.

But this is the ninth dog meat farm “Humane Society International” has permanently closed since 2017. Smieja says the culture there is changing — and the coming Winter Olympics is an incentive for change.

“We’re working with the farmers and getting them away from meat production and more towards crops,” Smieja said.

HAWS and humane societies in Brookfield as well Sheboygan and Washington Counties are serving as emergency placement partners for some of the animals. Each will get at least six to get healthy, socialized and ready for adoption.

Based on their former living conditions, most of the dogs are expected to be unsure and shut down.

“So, they’re going to tell us what’s best for them and we’re going to go with that,” Smieja said. “But it’s going to take some time.”

To find out when the dogs are ready for adoption or how to help with the care of the animals, you can visit the Facebook pages of the participating humane societies.

