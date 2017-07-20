× TMZ: Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington has committed suicide

Chester Bennington, the lead singer of Linkin Park, has committed suicide, according to TMZ. He was 41.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ the singer hanged himself at a residence in Palos Verdes Estates in L.A. County. Bennington’s body was discovered just before 9:00 a.m. Thursday, July 20th.

I am in tears.Chester just told me how happy he was…..He was such a sweet and talented man……Ifeel so sad for his family,band mates and fans — Nikki Sixx (@NikkiSixx) July 20, 2017

no words. so heartbroken. RIP Chester Bennington. — Imagine Dragons (@Imaginedragons) July 20, 2017

The group sold 10 million copies of their 2000 debut, “Hybrid Theory,” and then another 4 million with 2003’s multiplatinum “Meteora.” Both albums explored feelings of frustration and fury.

Bennington, who sported piercings and tattoos, struggled with drug and alcohol addictions at various times during his life. He was married and is survived by six children.