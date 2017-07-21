City of Burlington releases property damage assessment following severe flooding
BURLINGTON — Burlington officials have released a property damage report following severe, historic flooding that took place last week.
At this time, 755 structures in the City of Burlington have been inspected by the Damage Assessment Team and categorized into four groups: Destroyed, Major, Minor and Affected.
Assessment results are as follows:
• Destroyed – 1
• Major – 41
• Minor – 79
• Affected – 634
FEMA criteria used in assessing the damage is as follows:
Destroyed:
Not economically repairable
Pushed off foundation
Complete failure of two or more structural components
Only foundation remains
Requires immediate demolition
Non-livable
Major:
2 or more feet of water on 1st floor – no basement
1.5 feet of water on 1st floor, full basement
Structural damage
Collapsed walls
Failure of foundation, roof, walls, or structural components
Non-livable
Minor:
Less than 2 feet of water on 1st floor – no basement
1 to 8 feet of water in basement
Damage to mechanical components (HVAC, etc)
Non-structural damage to interior wall components
Multiple cracks in foundation
Damage to septic system or well
Affected:
Less than 1 foot in basement
Minor access problem
Mechanical systems not damaged
Cosmetic damage to exterior (paint, siding, etc.)
Gutter damage and debris
Damage to attached structures (deck, etc.)
Damage to landscaping, retaining walls, etc.
Damage to windows