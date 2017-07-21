× City of Burlington releases property damage assessment following severe flooding

BURLINGTON — Burlington officials have released a property damage report following severe, historic flooding that took place last week.

At this time, 755 structures in the City of Burlington have been inspected by the Damage Assessment Team and categorized into four groups: Destroyed, Major, Minor and Affected.

Assessment results are as follows:

• Destroyed – 1

• Major – 41

• Minor – 79

• Affected – 634

FEMA criteria used in assessing the damage is as follows:

Destroyed:

Not economically repairable

Pushed off foundation

Complete failure of two or more structural components

Only foundation remains

Requires immediate demolition

Non-livable

Major:

2 or more feet of water on 1st floor – no basement

1.5 feet of water on 1st floor, full basement

Structural damage

Collapsed walls

Failure of foundation, roof, walls, or structural components

Non-livable

Minor:

Less than 2 feet of water on 1st floor – no basement

1 to 8 feet of water in basement

Damage to mechanical components (HVAC, etc)

Non-structural damage to interior wall components

Multiple cracks in foundation

Damage to septic system or well

Affected:

Less than 1 foot in basement

Minor access problem

Mechanical systems not damaged

Cosmetic damage to exterior (paint, siding, etc.)

Gutter damage and debris

Damage to attached structures (deck, etc.)

Damage to landscaping, retaining walls, etc.

Damage to windows