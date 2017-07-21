They’re “gonna be here for months:” 3 turtles being treated after hit by cars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Three turtles hit by cars in the Milwaukee area are lucky to be alive.

They are in the care of the experts at the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center at the Wisconsin Humane Society.

One painted turtle would not have survived without WHS Wildlife Director, Scott Diehl. The turtle's shell is held together by epoxy glue and hooks. Diehl said, "they're really like bra hooks."

Same goes for one snapping turtle who needed surgery and a feeding tube. And another larger snapping turtle, whose shell is severely scraped. "A lot of tissue was lost so we are covering that with a big wet-to-dry bandage temporarily," Diehl said.

All three turtles were hit by cars and have fractured shells. "It compromises their ability to keep water out of their body," Diehl said. "The shell is bone, it is living bone, it is fused to their spine and to their ribs."

WHS' Wildlife Rehabilitation Center is funded entirely through donations so from July 21st through August 15th, a generous donor is matching all donations up to $10 thousand. "We do need donations," Diehl said.

The turtles should be fully rehabilitated and eventually, the hope is to release them all back into the wild. Diehl says they are,"gonna be here for months while that heals."

If you decide to help a wild animal in the road be cautious and aware of traffic. If that animal is in the freeway be sure to call law enforcement.

If you would like to contribute to the care of the animals at WHS' Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, click here.